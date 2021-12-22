Uddhav skips Day 1 of session, BJP wants charge of top post handed to someone else

As Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recuperating after a surgery, skipped the first day of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature, the Opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded that the charge of the top post be handed over to someone else.

Thackeray (61), the Shiv Sena President, underwent a surgery for orthopaedic problems vis-a-vis cervical spine at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he was admitted from 10 to 12 November, 2021.

On Wednesday, the week-long Winter Session commenced in Mumbai instead of the customary setting in Nagpur because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BJP has been targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation and Thackeray for his long absence from the field even though he has been discharging official duties from his official bungalow or private residence and is presiding over meetings online.

On Tuesday, during the customary tea meeting ahead of the legislature sitting, Thackeray joined his MVA colleagues online as the opposition parties boycotted it. He also held the Cabinet meeting online.

On Wednesday, when the session commenced, Thackeray was not present.

In his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held the meeting of the MVA in the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil and other leaders raised the issue of the Chief Minister and said that his absence during the legislature proceedings is inappropriate.

They urged that he should be replaced by either his wife Rashmi or son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray in the post.

“The people of the state have not seen the Chief Minister for a long… It's understandable that he is unwell. As per tradition, the charge should have been handed over to someone else. It is possible that he has no faith in the two allies (NCP-Congress), and if he has no faith even in his own partymen (Sena), he can at least give charge to (his son) Aditya Thackeray,” Patil said.

The MVA, however, hit back saying that Aditya Thackeray and Jayant Patil assured that Thackeray’s health is fine and he is likely to attend the House.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut took a swipe at Patil by saying that “he should concentrate on the Opposition” instead of advising the MVA government.

"Thackeray's health is good and can come to the legislature any time. There is no need to hand over the charge to anyone else. He is functioning from home,” added state NCP President and Water Resources and Command Area Development Minister Jayant Patil.

It may be mentioned that during the visit of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Maharashtra, the state BJP chief had pointed out that Thackeray's absence was an issue. "The state does not have a full-time Director General of Police and Chief Secretary...both are acting chiefs of police and bureaucracy, respectively."

