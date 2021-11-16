Uddhav Thackeray part-time CM of Maharashtra; hold fresh polls: BJP to MVA government

In a fierce attack on Maha Vikas Aghadi, opposition BJP’s Maharashtra in-charge, C T Ravi, said that the state does not need a part-time chief minister but a full-time chief minister.

“The dispensation calls itself Maha Vikas Aghadi, but, actually, it is Maha Vinash Aghadi,” said Ravi, a senior BJP leader from Karnataka.

Ravi was addressing the day-long state executive committee meeting in which top leaders including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his Council counterpart Pravin Darekar, were present.

Ravi also chose to launch a fierce attack on its old ally Shiv Sena and its president Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the MVA. “We do not need a part-time chief minister but a full-time chief minister..like Fadnavis,” he said.

Ravi, the BJP’s national general secretary, a four-time legislator from Chikmagalur and a former Karnataka cabinet minister, said that under the MVA rule, only some families were being benefited.

“The family from Baramati and the family from Italy….,” he said in an indirect reference to the Pawar and Gandhi political families. “There is another family which is getting benefited…you can guess,” he said.

Ravi dared the MVA to dissolve the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and hold fresh elections. “You will know which party gets the majority,” he said.

He also accused the Shiv Sena of betraying the BJP and joining hands with Congress-NCP to form the MVA government.

