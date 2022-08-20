Unidentified caller warns of 26/11-type attack in Mumbai

The police and security forces went on a tizzy after an unidentified person threatened a 26/11-type attack in the financial capital of Mumbai.
The threat message was sent to the Mumbai traffic police control room.
The Mumbai police and Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra police has initiated investigations.
More details are awaited.
166 persons were killed and over 300 injured during the fidayeen attacks in Mumbai between 26-29 November, 2008.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube