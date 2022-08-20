Mumbai: Unidentified caller warns of 26/11-type attack

Unidentified caller warns of 26/11-type attack in Mumbai

The threat message was sent to the Mumbai traffic police control room

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 20 2022, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 10:44 ist
The Mumbai police and Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra police has initiated investigations. Credit: iStock Photo

The police and security forces went on a tizzy after an unidentified person threatened a 26/11-type attack in the financial capital of Mumbai.

The Mumbai police and Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra police has initiated investigations.

More details are awaited.

166 persons were killed and over 300 injured during the fidayeen attacks in Mumbai between 26-29 November, 2008.

