Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to woo Bollywood stars for investments

In a politically-significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Bollywood bigwigs and captains of the Indian industry to attract investments in his state on Wednesday.

The visit assumes significance as the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to make a mega FilmCity close to the national capital of New Delhi. He had instructed officials to search for suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare a detailed action plan for the execution.

During the short visit, CM Yogi Adityanath will meet the film personalities including veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai and Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Jatin Sethi of Zee Studio, Rahul Mitra, Neeraj Pathak, Randeep Hooda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill and Raj Kumar Santoshi and trade analysts Taran Adarsh, Komal Nahta.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will meet CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday night. The one-on-one meeting has been scheduled at around 8 pm.

Gorakhpur MP and veteran actor Ravi Kishan is also set to be a part of the much-awaited meeting.

This is the second meeting of Yogi Adityanath with film personalities in the last couple of months. In the previous meeting, veteran actor Anupam Kher and singer Udit Narayan were present.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi has reacted sharply to the development. “Entrepreneurs can be intimidated. I strongly urge the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to take care of their safety. The UP CM should first pay attention to law and order in his state,” Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had reacted to the Uttar Pradesh government’s plans. “There are talks of taking Mumbai’s FilmCity to Uttar Pradesh. Take it there… If you have capability surely take it there. However, in Maharashtra, we will ensure that what comes out is quality,” Thackeray said at a webinar on ‘Envisioning Film & Media Entertainment policy for Maharashtra’.

Paying rich tributes to Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, the chief minister said that a “Marathi-manoos” laid the foundation of the film industry. “Maharashtra was janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi of Dadasaheb Phalke. Today the biggest national award is named after him. We will continue the rich tradition,” he had said.

Yogi Adityanath, during the visit, will also meet captains of the Indian industry such as N Chandrashekhar of Tata Sons, Dr Niranjan Hiranandai of Hiranandani group, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge, Suprakash Chaudhary, CEO of Simmons, S N Subramaniam, Chairman of L&T, Vikas Jain of Capital Services, Sanjay Nair, Chairman of KKR Ltd, Jaspal Bindra, Chairman of centrum Capital ltd, Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD of Tata Advanced Systems, Harshvardhan of Tata Defence Technology, Ashish Rajvansh of Adani Defence, Rajat Gupta of Ashok Leyland, T S Darbari, CEO and MD of Texmaco Defence System.

The chief minister will also ring the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange during the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). Lucknow is the first city of north India to release the bond of its municipal corporation and soon the municipal corporations of Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Kanpur and Agra will follow suit. The Rs 200 crore-bond issue was floated just before Diwali and was oversubscribed by 4.5 times to raise Rs 450 crore. The 10-year bond was closed at a very attractive coupon rate of 8.5 per cent only.