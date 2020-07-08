Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's house in Mumbai vandalised

Vandalism reported at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's house in Mumbai

Vandalism at Rajgriha. DH Photo

In a shocking incident, two unidentified persons vandalised the Mumbai residence of late Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution.
The incident at Rajgriha in Dadar was reported late on Tuesday night.

Mumbai police has launched investigation into the incident. The Maharashtra government appealed for calm.

At least 2 unidentified persons allegedly barged into the three-storeyed house in Dadar and damaged some articles, glass panes and flower pots before fleeing the spot. They also smashed the CVTVs before fleeing the spot.

Condemning the incident, home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday that he has directed the police to investigate and nab the two culprits immediately.

Rajgriha was the Mumbai home of Dr Ambedkar where he used to store his vast collection of books and other literature. There is also a small museum in the house.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr Babasabeb Ambedkar, also appealed to people to maintain peace

