Veteran trade unionist Datta Iswalkar, the founder and President of Girni Kamgar Sangharsh Samiti, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He was considered a pillar of the mill workers' movement.

Datta Iswalkar, founder and President of Girni Kamgar Sangharsh Samiti passed away in #Mumbai

He was a pillar of mill workers' movement@DeccanHerald — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) April 7, 2021

More to follow...