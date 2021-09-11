Vijay Rupani resigns; BJP likely to pitch Patidar as Gujarat CM

Barely a month after he completed five years in office, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday, ending the strong speculations about his replacement for the last couple of weeks. The move is said to have been made primarily keeping in mind the Assembly polls slated to be held by the end of 2022.

Speculations are also strong that the party will replace Rupani, 65, with a leader from the Patidar, in order to "appease" the community which has been demanding the post of chief minister from their midst. BJP officials said that on Monday, a legislative party meeting has been convened where the decision to replace Rupani is likely to be taken.

Rupani tendered his resignation to governor Devvrat Acharya in Gandhinagar at around 2:30 PM. He was accompanied by deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama among other colleagues.

"I am grateful to the BJP that a worker like me was given the important post of Gujarat chief minister to lead. In the journey of Gujarat's development, I was also given an opportunity to contribute five years ago. I am grateful to the prime minister. I believe that under the leadership of the prime minister, Gujarat needs a new energetic leadership. Keeping this in mind, I have resigned from the responsibility of chief ministership," Rupani said in a press conference at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar.

On August 7, 2016, Rupani, a jain from Rajkot, succeeded Anandiben Patel who was made to resign in the backdrop of Patidar agitation for reservation. Rupani's ascent to the top post was considered to be a "move" to neutralise the role of caste politics dominated by the Patidar community, the most influential vote bank whose support can make or break any political equation.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress described the development as BJP's "overall failure in managing the state." "The Rupani government was run by remote control...The change of guard is just a cover to hide its failure in preventing corruption, inflation and Covid-19 mismanagement," said leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani reacted on this Twitter account as saying, "Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns: People of Gujarat would have appreciated had Mr Rupani resigned for his monumental mismanagement of Covid crisis. This resignation comes purely to take care of electoral arithmetic keeping 2022 Assembly polls in mind."

The BJP leadership is looking at a major reshuffle in the government well in time before hitting campaigns for the 2022 Assembly elections. "Party is most likely replacing Rupani with a strong Patidar leader and will give prominent places in the cabinet to leaders from all dominant castes such as other backward castes and tribals to win 2022 polls," an insider said.

He added, "The main reason behind removing Rupani is his image as being a remote control CM, party's state president (C R Paatil) as super CM, IAS officer more powerful than the ministers, people's anger due to Covid-19 mismanagement, among others."

Another source said, "Recently the clamour for a Patidar at the helm of affairs in the state had increased." Top community leaders including Naresh Patel, President of Khodaldham, a religious and social organisation of Leuva Patels, in Saurashtra had said that the community would wish for a chief minister from Patidar. This holds importance for the fact that Leuva and Kadva Patels, two sects of Patidar community, have been "uniting" and BJP can't afford to ignore their demand.

Incidentally, the decision to remove Rupani came barely 24 hours after union minister Amit Shah left for Delhi on Friday morning after spending 24 hours in Ahmedabad during his unannounced visit.

