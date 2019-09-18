Viral music video makes potholes 'rock' in Goa

Weeks after a parody video of a man wearing a spacesuit walking on pothole-ridden roads of Bengaluru caught national imagination, a musical ode to potholes on Goa's roads went viral on Wednesday.

A music video sung and choreographed by a former Aam Aadmi Party leader Cecille Rodrigues, went viral on the social media, highlighting the pathetic condition of Goa's roads, this monsoon.

The video which is a spin-off of a peppy song sung by legendary singer Lorna, 'Bebdo' is called 'Rosto', and has flooded the Facebook feed of Goans accessing.

"Potholes have been a major concern in Goa. Of course, many of us speak about it almost daily, but I thought it would be interesting to write a funny sarcastic song on this issue, which I did," Rodrigues told Deccan Herald.

"Let's hope the government, gives us the quality of roads, that we Goans deserve!" she added.

Goa's potholed roads have become the subject of memes, political controversy as well as deaths due to accidents over the last couple of months. While the Opposition has accused the government over lack of maintenance, Public Works Department Minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar has maintained, that the bad condition of roads was due to record rainfall, which he claims has taken a toll on road infrastructure. Under pressure and criticism, the Goa government last week unveiled a special hotline, where people could send photographs of the potholes for instant redressal by government agencies.