Kohli's Pune restaurant slammed for alleged homophobia

Virat Kohli's Pune restaurant faces controversy over alleged homophobia

The incident came to light after the restaurant denied entry to gay couple or gay group of men

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2021, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 14:51 ist
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli owns a chain of restaurants named 'One8 Commune'. Credit: Reuters File Photo

One8 Commune, a chain of restaurants owned by cricketer Virat Kohli, has been subjected to controversy after an LGBTQIA+ group 'Yes, We exist' called out the Pune branch of the restaurant for discrimination towards the community.

The group took the issue on social media, mentioning the Indian cricketer in an Instagram post. “@virat.kohli you are probably not aware of this, but your restaurant @one8.commune in Pune discriminates against LGBTQIA+ guests. The other branches too have a similar policy. This is unexpected and unacceptable. Hope you make the necessary changes asap. @deepigoyal @zomato - either do a better job at sensitising restaurants or stop providing your platform to businesses that discriminate,” the post read.

The post added that it is often the high-end restaurants that practise such discriminatory policies.

The incident came to light after the restaurant denied entry to a gay couple or gay group of men, according to a report by The Indian Express. But this allegation has been denied by the restaurant, stating that their restriction is only on 'stag entry', meaning individual boys are not allowed.

Amit Joshi, from the Pune branch of the restaurant, told The Indian Express, "We don’t do any discrimination on the basis of gender. We have restriction on stag entry which means individual boys are not allowed within the premises. This is only for the safety of the ladies present in the premises."

The restaurant went on to take it on social media. An Instagram story by the restaurant wrote, "At one8 Commune, we believe in welcoming all people irrespective of their gender and/or preferences with utmost respect and honour. As our name denotes, we have always been inclusive in serving all communities since our inception.” “Similar to industry-wide practice and in conformity with government rules, we obviously have a prohibition of stag entry. policy (subject to necessary relaxation) in place so as to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests."

“That does not in any way. mean that our company policy provides any discriminatory entry rules for/against any particular community,” it added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Pune
Virat Kohli
Homophobia
Controversy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 