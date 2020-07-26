Vote against Congress: BSP whip to six Rajasthan MLAs

Vote against Congress: BSP issues whip to six Rajasthan MLAs

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 23:12 ist
Governor Kalraj Mishra interacts with the Congress MLAs who accompanied Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to the Raj Bhawan. Credit: PTI Photo

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday issued a whip to six MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly to vote against the Congress if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sought a trust vote.

The six MLAs, who had won the December 2018 assembly elections under the BSP symbol, had joined Congress last year, giving Gehlot the much needed majority.

Congress had won 99 seats in the 200-member assembly, two short of a majority.

BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, in a statement, said that since BSP was a national party, the legislature party at the state level cannot merge with any party unless the central leadership decided to do so.

Mishra said if the six MLAs voted against the party whip, they were liable to be disqualified from the assembly.

Mishra said the BSP would also intervene in the case in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the disqualification proceedings against rebel Congress MLAs.

