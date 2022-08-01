Watch | As Sanjay Raut leaves with ED officials, family gets emotional

Moments before Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, an emotional exchange ensued between the leader and his family.

In an ANI video, Raut's mother is seen performing aarti and applying tilak, while the tall Sena leader seeks her blessings. There is also a moment where the family share an embrace before Raut departs. His mother is seen crying, his wife looks on grimly.

Mumbai | Earlier visuals from the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, when he was taken to the ED office after being detained by the officials, yesterday (31.07) pic.twitter.com/5dQVqBMJ0s — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Before going with ED officials, Raut also came down at the gate of his home, waved at his supporters and displayed a saffron scarf. Raut's mother, who was standing at the first-floor window of their bungalow, became emotional along with his other relatives.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is a Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.