Watch | As Sanjay Raut leaves with ED officials, family gets emotional

As Raut leaves with ED officials, family gets emotional

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is a Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, had denied any wrongdoing

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2022, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 10:25 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANInews

Moments before Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, an emotional exchange ensued between the leader and his family.

In an ANI video, Raut's mother is seen performing aarti and applying tilak, while the tall Sena leader seeks her blessings. There is also a moment where the family share an embrace before Raut departs. His mother is seen crying, his wife looks on grimly.

Before going with ED officials, Raut also came down at the gate of his home, waved at his supporters and displayed a saffron scarf. Raut's mother, who was standing at the first-floor window of their bungalow, became emotional along with his other relatives.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is a Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Mumbai
ED
Sanjay Raut

