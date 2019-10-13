We are getting good response: Supriya Sule

NCP MP from Baramati and daughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, is on a whirlwind tour of Maharashtra as the voting for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly nears.

Supriya, A three-time Lok Sabha MP who had also been a Rajya Sabha member earlier, tells DH's Mrityunjay Bose, " It's (campaign) progressing really well, the response has been very good

How has been the campaign?

It's progressing really well, the response has been good. We are encouraged with the people's response.

What about the negative publicity unleashed by the BJP vis-a-vis MSCB scam in which Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar has been booked?

People know the truth. It's a politically vested campaign against them.

How do you see the BJP-Sena's 5-year rule?

There are several problem areas. We will have to address these issues. For example the agrarian distress.

A lot of leaders from your party has left

What can we say, are all of them being treated with respect?

Supriya's cousin and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is contesting from Baramati district and her nephew Rohit Pawar is pitted from Karjat Jamkhed.