Wedding guests continue eating as fire rages at venue in Thane

A few metres from the dining area, a massive fire and smoke billowed into the sky but the people with food on their plate remained largely unfazed

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 22:37 ist
Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/@Piyushkakulate1

For many, attending a wedding solely means devouring good food. Thus, nobody can disrupt that --  not even a full-blown blaze. In one such incident in Thane's Bhiwandi, the wedding guests continued to enjoy their meal despite a raging fire in the background, according to a video shared widely on social media. 

In the video, a few metres from the dining area, a massive fire and smoke billowed into the sky but the people with food on their plate remained largely unfazed. One guest is seen looking over his shoulder a few times but isn't worried enough to stop eating.

The fire broke out in a storeroom of Ansari marriage hall in Bhiwandi, Thane in Maharashtra, according to multiple reports. However, there were no casualties from the incident. 

It was reported around 10 pm on Sunday and with the help of three engines, the fire was put out in an hour. 

The storeroom reportedly contained items of decoration. Six two-wheelers parked near the venue and a few chairs were gutted in the fire. 

Officials reportedly said the reason behind the blaze was not clear, with some speculating that fireworks could be the cause. 

