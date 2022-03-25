'Where is governance?' Fadnavis asks Uddhav

'Where is governance?' Fadnavis asks Uddhav

Fadnavis also said that the statement of Thackeray daring to jail him was 'emotional'

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2022, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 23:29 ist
Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Saying that Maharashtra has “zero governance”, the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis likened Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Roman emperor Nero.

“When Rome was burning…Nero was playing ‘pungi’…or whatever that is …bansuri…,” Fadnavis said.  “Tell me where is governance in Maharashtra…it is zero,” he said, interacting with journalists at the Vidhan Bhavan complex. 

Also Read — 'Jail me', dares Uddhav Thackeray as he hits out at BJP

Fadnavis also said that the statement of Thackeray daring to jail him was “emotional”. “Does it happen that way?… tomorrow Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would say the same…it does not happen…the agencies would take action only when there is evidence and only against whom there is evidence,” he said. 

He also criticised Thackeray for supporting Nawab Malik. “Today the real face has emerged,” he said, adding that it was regrettable that the government is supporting such people.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Mumbai
Devendra Fadnavis
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

 