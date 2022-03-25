'Where is governance?' Fadnavis asks Uddhav

Saying that Maharashtra has “zero governance”, the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis likened Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Roman emperor Nero.

“When Rome was burning…Nero was playing ‘pungi’…or whatever that is …bansuri…,” Fadnavis said. “Tell me where is governance in Maharashtra…it is zero,” he said, interacting with journalists at the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Fadnavis also said that the statement of Thackeray daring to jail him was “emotional”. “Does it happen that way?… tomorrow Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would say the same…it does not happen…the agencies would take action only when there is evidence and only against whom there is evidence,” he said.

He also criticised Thackeray for supporting Nawab Malik. “Today the real face has emerged,” he said, adding that it was regrettable that the government is supporting such people.

