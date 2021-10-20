Will Aryan Khan get bail? NDPS court's verdict on Wednesday

An NDPS court in Mumbai is slated to deliver an order on Aryan Khan's bail plea in the crusie ship drugs case on Wednesday.

Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a dramatic cruise raid wherein at least eight people were detained and drugs seized.

In the previous hearing held on October 14, the NCB, while opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea had told the court that he was a regular consumer of drugs.

Since his arrest, the NCB has maintained that though nothing was recovered from him personally, Aryan's WhatsApp chats revealed his links with drug peddlers.

The ASG further contended that drugs were seized from Merchant at the docks, and they were meant for consumption by both Aryan and him. The NCB also claimed that Aryan was in contact with members of an international drug racket. The NCB was in touch with the External Affairs Ministry to identify them, the ASG said.

Khan and two others — Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — had sought bail from the court of V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On Saturday, he assured NCB officials during counseling that he would work for the welfare of the poor and never do anything that would besmirch his name in the future, an official said.

