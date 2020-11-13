Will ensure BJP sits at home for 25 years in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Rattled by charges of financial and land deals between the Thackeray clan and late Anvay Naik’s family, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut lost his cool and said that his party will ensure that BJP sits at home for 25 years in Maharashtra.

“Rest assured, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will continue for 5 years… We will ensure that the BJP sits at home for 25 years,” Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, told reporters here.

Over the last couple of days, BJP’s national executive member Dr Kirit Somaiya had claimed transactions involving the purchase of land at Korlai in Raigad district, jointly purchased by Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray and one Manisha Waikar, the wife of senior Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar from Anvay Madhukar Naik and Akshita Naik in March 2014 at about Rs 2.20 crore. Later, he also claimed that the Thackerays had purchased 21 plots from Naik.

Also read — You have been defeated: Arnab Goswami dares Uddhav Thackeray after coming out of jail

Akshita Naik is the late Anvay Naik’s wife – and she and her daughter Adnya Naik had demanded reopening of the 2018 abetment to suicide case, that was shut when the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was in power. Anvay and his mother Kumud allegedly died by suicide on May 5, 2018.

Raut said that the charges made by Somaiya are frivolous. “What he is talking about….21 properties…show me even five…there was one (transaction)…absolutely legal,” he said.

Referring to BJP as “Shethji’s party” and Somaiya as “vyapari pravakta”, he said, their “maliks” are sitting in Delhi.

Asked about the demand for probe by Enforcement Directorate, he said: “Why ED…let there be a probe by CBI also… and why ED and CBI only….let them go to Interpol, FBI, KGB, Interpol and the United Nations.”

He said that a mother and son have died and added that the MVA government will ensure justice. “They don’t want that Marathi-manoos get justice but a criminal must be saved,” he said in an apparent reference to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested in the case and is currently on bail granted by Supreme Court.