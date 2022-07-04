Will establish public raj and win 200 seats in Vidhan Sabha polls, says CM Eknath Shinde

We will establish public raj, win 200 seats: CM Shinde

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 04 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 17:07 ist

The new government would establish “public raj” in Maharashtra and win 200 seats in the next Vidhan Sabha polls with the agenda of Hindutva and development, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after winning the trust vote on Monday. 

During his around one-hour address after winning a landslide majority 164-99, Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader, now heading a separate faction,  broke down and even sent a peal of laughter. 

“We are not traitors…we are Shiv Sainiks…Balasaheb Thackeray and ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe as his Gods,” he said, adding: “I was a Shiv Sainik…I am a Shiv Sainik and would remain a Shiv Sainik life long.”

Also Read | On trolls over 'I will return' remark, Fadnavis says forgiveness is his revenge

“I have devoted my life to Shiv Sena…when my two kids died, I was shattered…Anand Dighe saheb gave me support,” he said and broke down. 

An emotionally charged Shinde said that Dighe died and he resurrected the Shiv Sena in Thane.

“We did not betray…we are for Hindutva and development…that is the agenda that would be carried forward,” he said in what was a direct message to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. 

Also Read — They joined because of ED - Eknath and Devendra: Dy CM

“We would establish aam aadmi’s raj…public raj…people’s raj….we will jointly win 200 seats,” he said indicating that the Shiv Sena faction led by him and BJP would have an alliance during the 2024 Assembly polls. “If we do not I would go to my village and do farming,” he said. 

“I am a simple Sainik…a simple karyakarta…I never aspired for any post…I don’t believe that I am the CM,” he said.

