Will Koshyari write to Goa CM for reopening of temples? asks Jitendra Awhad

Amid the row over Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking reopening of places of worship, state minister Jitendra Awhad has asked if the governor would write a similar letter to Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Koshyari is also the governor of Goa.

The governor and Thackeray were on Tuesday locked in a bitter war of words after the former pushed for reopening of places of worship in Maharashtra closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and asked the Shiv Sena president whether he has suddenly turned secular.

NCP leader Awhad in a tweet on Wednesday said Koshyari is the governor of Goa, where there is a BJP government.

"There (in Goa) also temples are shut. Will the governor show his love for temples and write a letter to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant?" he asked in the tweet.

After receiving the governor's letter seeking to reopen places of worship, Thackeray had responded to him saying he will consider the request but asserted he does not need the governor's certificate for "my Hindutva".

NCP president Sharad Pawar later wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing shock over the "intemperate language" used in the governor's missive to Thackeray.

The CPI (M) on Wednesday demanded sacking of Koshyari for "mocking" secularism in his letter to Thackeray. 

