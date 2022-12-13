Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly to be stormy

Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly to be stormy amid Karnataka border, Shivaji rows

For the Eknath Shinde-led government, it is not going to be a smooth affair as there are plenty of issues in hand for the opposition MVA

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 13 2022, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 18:30 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

With issues like the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, Governor’s comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji and diversion of Nirbhaya Fund, the law and order situation, the Nagpur Winter Session is set to be stormy.

For the Eknath Shinde-led government, it is not going to be a smooth affair as there are plenty of issues in hand for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature would be held between December 19-29.

The Session will start couple of days after the December 17 mega march and rally in Mumbai by the MVA, during which four key issues that they would highlight are the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, the demand for removal of the Governor, the insult of women leaders by the ruling alliance leaders and the flight of investments to other states.

Read | Will make state's stand on border row clear during CMs meeting: Bommai

The opposition has been demanding the sacking of Koshyari and have questioned the silence of Shinde and Fadnavis on the boundary dispute in connection with the "aggressive posture" of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Incidentally, coinciding with the Session, the elections in 7,751 Gram Panchayats for the post of sarpanch and other panchayat members will be held on December 18, for which the counting would take place on December 20.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, on June 30 and it cleared the trust vote on July 4.

However, after a delay, 18 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in on August 9. However, so far, the government has not undertaken any expansion and incidentally, there is no lady member in the Council of Ministers.

