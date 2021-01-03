Mumbai reports record low daily Covid-19 deaths

With just 3 deaths, Mumbai reports record low daily Covid-19 casualties

The first two cases in Mumbai were reported on March 11 and the first death on March 17

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 03 2021, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 21:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded just three deaths from Covid-19, reversing to the situation prevailing during the March-April period last year.

According to the date released by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), during the day three deaths were reported while 581 new positive cases were detected.

The progressive total of deaths and positive cases in Mumbai are 11,135 and 2,95,240 respectively. The city has 7,771 active Covid-19 cases as of Sunday.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 93 per cent while the doubling rate is 356 days.

Mumbai has recorded 100-plus deaths in 24-hour period several times.

The first two cases in Mumbai were reported on 11 March and the first death on 17 March.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

 