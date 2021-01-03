With just 3 deaths, Mumbai reports record low daily Covid-19 casualties

Mumbai on Sunday recorded just three deaths from Covid-19, reversing to the situation prevailing during the March-April period last year.

According to the date released by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), during the day three deaths were reported while 581 new positive cases were detected.

The progressive total of deaths and positive cases in Mumbai are 11,135 and 2,95,240 respectively. The city has 7,771 active Covid-19 cases as of Sunday.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 93 per cent while the doubling rate is 356 days.

Mumbai has recorded 100-plus deaths in 24-hour period several times.

The first two cases in Mumbai were reported on 11 March and the first death on 17 March.