With 'nikah nama', Nawab Malik intensifies attack against Sameer Wankhede

Carrying out yet another exposé against NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Wednesday shared a copy of the ‘nikah nama’ of his first marriage with Dr Shabana Qureshi and related photos.

“This is the 'nikah nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' with Dr Shabana Quraishi,” Malik tweeted.

I want to make it clear that the issue i am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion.

I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

“Photo of a sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi,” he said in another post on Twitter.

Malik said that he wants to expose the officer who has entered the IRS with the help of a fake caste certificate. “I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future,” he said.

The development comes a day after Wankhede’s second wife Kranti Redkar, a Marathi actress and sister Yasmeen Wankhede, a lawyer and activist, denied the officer was a Muslim and used a fake caste certificate to enter the civil services.

Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede, who has retired as a senior police inspector of State Excise, had said: "I am Dnyandev Wankhede...I am not Dawood Wankhede…I am a Hindu, my late wife Zaheeda was a Muslim...my son is serving the motherland with devotion and integrity.”

On the other hand, Wankhede himself too had earlier issued a denial. “My father is a Hindu and my mother late Zaheeda was a Muslim…I belong to a composite, multi-religious and secular family in true Indian tradition and I am proud of my heritage…I married Dr Shabhana Qureshi in 2006 in a civil marriage ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Both of us are divorced mutually through Civil Court under the Special Marriage Act in 2016. Later in 2017, I married Kranti Dinanath Redkar.”

