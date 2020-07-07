With over 85,000 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai overtakes China

In a trend that compounds concern, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has overtaken that of China's.

The deadly virus was first reported in December 2019 at Wuhan in Hubei province of China and now it has turned into a global pandemic.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

On the other hand, the total number of progressive cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has touched the 1.5 lakh-mark.

The financial capital of Mumbai and its far suburbs - spread over the five districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad - is the worst-affected Covid-19 hotspot of India.

In Mumbai, the first two Covid-19 cases were reported on 11 March, two days after the first two cases in Maharashtra was reported from Pune when a couple tested positive.

On Monday evening, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 85,724 and deaths at 4,938. On Tuesday, the total cases in China stood at 83,565 while deaths 4,634.

As far as the MMR is concerned, the total Covid-19 cases stand at 1,49,138 while deaths 6,515.