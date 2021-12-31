With restrictions imposed, Maharashtra reports more than 8,000 new Covid cases

The fears of a community-level spread of Covid-19 seems to be coming true as Maharashtra’s daily cases crossed the 8,000-mark on Friday even as the government dropped hints of a possible lockdown.

During the last 24 hours, the state reported 8,097 cases and 8 deaths pushing the progressive total to 66,78,821 and 1,41,526, respectively, according to figures released by Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

On Friday, the financial capital of Mumbai reported 5,428 cases while the same for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region was 6,868.

During the day, four new Omicron cases were detected taking the total to 454.

“We need not stop…but take total precautions,” chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his message on the eve of New Year.

Asked for a situation update and possible lockdown, state’s relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that what was expected was that people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Already some restrictions have been announced…what more has to be done in what way is something that the chief minister would take a final call,” Wadettiwar said.

Meanwhile, restrictions were imposed in connection with the attendees in the marriage, social, cultural, political or religious with total attendees being 50 persons.

According to the order, which is signed by chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty, in case of last rites, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 20 persons.

The order further said that in any part of the state, which are tourist spots or other places that attract a large congregation of people such as beaches and open ground among others, the competent authority may deem as appropriate, impose section 144 of CrPC.

Meanwhile, the IMA-Maharashtra State has come out with a detailed advisory note - entailing dos and don’ts.

“Omicron is a new variant of Covid-19 virus. Second wave was worse with the Delta variant. Fortunately, in most of the countries where Omicron wave is witnessed, in spite of high spread and infectivity, the virulence appears to be milder than the Delta Variant. Symptoms of Omicron seen are fever, sore throat, running nose, weakness, fatigue, backache, bodyache and headache,” the advisory states.

“Loss of taste and smell, which were noted to be common symptoms during the first and second wave, are not seen in the new cases,” it points out.

