Woman ends life by jumping into creek in Thane; husband booked for suicide abetment

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 04 2023, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 10:10 ist
Representative image.

A 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district after being harassed by her husband, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday and a case on charge of abetment of suicide has been registered against her 32-year-old husband, they said.

The victim and the accused got married last year and later shifted to Bhiwandi town here from Siddharthanagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The man allegedly used to demand gold items from her and harassed her, an official from Narpoli police station said.

Following constant harassment, the woman allegedly took the extreme step by jumping into a creek at Gundawli village in Bhiwandi on Saturday, he said.

Her family identified the body based on a tattoo on her hand, the official said.

Following a complaint filed by the woman's father, the police on Monday registered a case against the man under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide), he said.

No arrest has been made on so far, the police added.

Maharashtra
Thane
India News
Suicide

