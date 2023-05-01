World's first Marathi language university to come up in Amravati

The world’s first Marathi language university would come up at Ridhpur in the Amravati region of Vidarbha in Maharashtra even as the state government is communicating with the Centre on declaring Marathi as a classical language.

As Maharashtra turned 63 on May 1, the announcement was made by Governor Ramesh Bais in Mumbai.

“The state government is taking up the matter with the Union government for giving the status of classical language to Marathi. A Marathi language University will be established at Ridhpur in Amravati, in the near future,” the Governor said.

Six languages of India namely Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia had been given the status of classical language by the Centre.

Bais unfurled the national tricolour at the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which was followed by a ceremonial parade.

On the occasion, Bais paid homage to the legends from Maharashtra. “Maharashtra is recognised by the valour and the constructive work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Great personalities like Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, Veer Savarkar had socially enriched the state,” he said.

The Governor also announced that the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—June 6, 1674—would be celebrated in a grand manner.

The Shivrajyabhishek Mahotsav will be organised from June 2-9, 2023, he said.

“A museum based on Maharaj's life and times will be constructed at Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from this, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj theme park will also be built in Ambegaon in Pune,” he said.

The government would celebrate May 28, the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar’, as “Swatantraveer Gaurav Din”.

At least 500 youths from each district will be made employable by imparting training to them in various hospitality sectors like water tourism, agriculture tourism, caravan tourism, adventure tourism and sustainable tourism, the Governor said.