Amravati to get world's 1st Marathi language university

World's first Marathi language university to come up in Amravati

As Maharashtra turned 63 on May 1, the announcement was made by Governor Ramesh Bais in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 01 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The world’s first Marathi language university would come up at Ridhpur in the Amravati region of Vidarbha in Maharashtra even as the state government is communicating with the Centre on declaring Marathi as a classical language.

As Maharashtra turned 63 on May 1, the announcement was made by Governor Ramesh Bais in Mumbai.

“The state government is taking up the matter with the Union government for giving the status of classical language to Marathi. A Marathi language University will be established at Ridhpur in Amravati, in the near future,” the Governor said.

Six languages of India namely Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia had been given the status of classical language by the Centre.

Also Read | Tributes paid to martyrs on Maharashtra Day

Bais unfurled the national tricolour at the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which was followed by a ceremonial parade.

On the occasion, Bais paid homage to the legends from Maharashtra. “Maharashtra is recognised by the valour and the constructive work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Great personalities like Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, Veer Savarkar had socially enriched the state,” he said.

The Governor also announced that the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—June 6, 1674—would be celebrated in a grand manner.

The Shivrajyabhishek Mahotsav will be organised from June 2-9, 2023, he said.

“A museum based on Maharaj's life and times will be constructed at Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from this, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj theme park will also be built in Ambegaon in Pune,” he said.

The government would celebrate May 28, the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar’, as “Swatantraveer Gaurav Din”.

At least 500 youths from each district will be made employable by imparting training to them in various hospitality sectors like water tourism, agriculture tourism, caravan tourism, adventure tourism and sustainable tourism, the Governor said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ramesh Bais
Maharashtra
Education
Higher Education
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

As India greys, care economy blooms

As India greys, care economy blooms

 