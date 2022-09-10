Yakub Memon grave beautification controversy compounds

The controversy over the beautification of the grave of Yakub Memon has snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra with the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) targeting each other.

A convict in the March 12, 1993, serial blasts case, Memon (53) was hanged to death on July 30, 2015, in the Central Prison in Nagpur and the mortal remains were buried in the Bada Kabrastan in Mumbai.

Memon, a chartered accountant by profession, was the younger brother of Mustaq Memon alias Tiger Memon, the man who hatched the conspiracy with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to bomb Mumbai.

The controversy erupted after news reports of beautification of the grave surfaced following which the Shinde-Fadnavis government announced a probe.

"Yakub Memon is an accused in the Mumbai blasts case, cannot be glorified. We won't accept this or let it happen," CM Shinde said.

The Mumbai Police, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, and State Intelligence Department swung into action after the news came to light.

Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, has asked for a thorough probe.

Now a photo of Rauf Memon, a relative of the Memons, has gone viral with politicians.

While MVA leaders slammed the ruling side with photos of Rauf Memon with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Fadnavis.

On the other hand, photos of Rauf with former ministers - Nawab Malik and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar - too surfaced on social media platforms.

"It's important to see during whose tenure permission was granted to build his grave. His grave was built when BJP was in power at the Centre and also in Maharashtra. They (BJP) are responsible for it," said NCP State President Jayant Patil.