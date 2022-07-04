Yes, they joined because of ED - Eknath and Devendra: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis targets Opposition

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed the Opposition over taunts that rebels joined the Eknath Shinde faction fearing action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing the House, Fadnavis said, "Yes, it's an ED government - government of Eknath and Devendra."

Fadnavis assured the House that there will never be a tussle for power in this government. "I would have even sat at home had the party told me - the same party that made me a CM," he said.

Also Read — CM Eknath Shinde proves his strength on Assembly floor

"Our alliance had received the mandate but we were deliberately taken away from the majority. But with Eknath Shinde, we have once again formed our government with Shiv Sena. A true Shiv Sainik has been made the CM. I became the Deputy CM as per my party's command," he added.

The deputy chief minister said that he won't take revenge on people who mocked him when he said that he will come back. "I had once said that I'll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I've come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won't take revenge on people who mocked me. I'll forgive them, everything isn't taken to heart in politics," he said.

"In politics, everyone should be prepared to listen to adversary's voices. We've seen that people were jailed for making statements and posting on social media. We should be prepared for people speaking against us. We should respond to criticism but in a proper way," he said.