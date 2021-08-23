Western Railway's originating revenue crosses Rs 5K-cr mark

In a major achievement amid the pandemic, the originating revenue of Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway (WR) has crossed the Rs 5,000-crore mark on August 21 despite low passenger and freight traffic due to the pandemic.

Between April 1 and August 21, WR registered a revenue of Rs 5,033 crore, a growth of 53 per cent in comparison to the same period last year, according to WR general manager Alok Kansal.

Passenger, parcel and ticket segments achieved a more than 100 per cent increase in revenue.

The originating number of passengers stood at 143 million which increased manifold against the previous year's tally of 9.93 million. It is also noteworthy to mention that WR's non-fare revenue of Rs 4.16 crore is the highest amongst all zones.

WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur informed that almost 80 per cent of the total revenue has been attained from freight traffic, which brought in Rs 4,030 crore due to a paradigm shift in policies and aggressive marketing efforts.

Between April 1 and August 21, WR transported commodities weighing more than 1 lakh tonnes through its 285 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk, generating approximately Rs. 37.47 crore.

Seventy-two milk special trains were run by WR, with a load of more than 50,000 tonnes and 100 per cent utilisation of the wagons.

Similarly, 85 Covid-19 special parcel trains with a load of approx. 14,900 tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities. In addition to this, 53 indented rakes carrying about 25,000 tonnes were also run with 100 per cent utilisation.

To help farmers find new markets for their produce and also for its economical and fast transportation, 75 Kisan Rails with a load of more than 18,600 tonnes have also been run during this period from various divisions.

Thakur also stated that a total 14,944 rakes of goods trains have been run by WR and carried 32.56 million tonnes of essential commodities as compared to 25.86 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

As many as 31,151 freight trains were interchanged with other zonal railways, of which 15,595 trains were handed over and 15,556 trains were taken over at different interchange points.