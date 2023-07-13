WFI assistant secy ensured that wrestlers met Brij Bhushan alone, says charge sheet

'WFI assistant secy intentionally aided Brij Bhushan'

Singh denied allegations of inappropriate touching on pretext of checking breath

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 21:11 ist
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also highlights the role of WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in facilitating and intentionally aiding Singh in the alleged crime, a report in the Indian Express stated.

According to the report, Tomar has been named as a co-accused in two of the six complaints and as per the charge sheet, he deliberately stopped those accompanying the female wrestlers when they went to meet Singh at his Delhi office-cum-residence, ensuring that the WFI chief met these wrestlers alone.

Tomar who has been charged under IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 109 (abetment), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), and 354 A (sexual harassment) “denied in totality” the allegations against him in the interrogation, the report states.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan 'liable to be prosecuted, punished' in sexual harassment case: Delhi Police

A coach who was accompanying the wrestler was stopped multiple times by Tomar so that only the wrestler meets the BJP MP, the report says.

“The complainant, in her statement under Section 164, has specifically stated that Vinod Tomar went inside the chamber of the accused, Brij Bhushan, and thereafter asked the victim to go inside the chamber alone, and purposefully stopped the coach from going inside, and closed the door. When the victim was alone inside the chamber of the accused, Brij Bhushan, the accused made indecent sexual advances seeking sexual favours… Thereby, Vinod Tomar aided/ facilitated the commission of the above offence in a planned manner,” the report says quoting the charge sheet.

The chargesheet mentions another similar incident when a victim’s husband was stopped from entering Singh’s office.

The report quotes the charge sheet as saying: “The complainant (statement under Sections 161 and 164) has made the allegation that when she had gone to the office of the WFI in Delhi along with (her husband) to meet Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the accused, Vinod Tomar, allowed only the victim to enter the office… and intentionally did not allow (her husband) inside the office… And it was on that day that Brij Bhushan molested her… The next day, (her husband) was not allowed to enter, and the victim was molested again.”

Meanwhile, another report from the same publication revealed how Singh defended himself in front of the government-appointed oversight committee in February this year when confronted with allegations of sexual harassment.

As per the report, Singh denied allegations of inappropriate touching on pretext of checking breath and said he touched his own stomach while demonstrating the correct way of breathing to a female wrestler.

The report also says that Singh was asked by the committee led by Olympic medalist, M C Mary Kom, about the absence of a complaints committee to deal with sexual harassment cases as per the government guidelines. 

He told the committee that since ‘till date, not even one child has come with a complaint', such a panel was not formed.

“If any such rule is laid down, saying that a woman should be a part (of the committee), and if we would have known, we would have definitely done it,” Singh added.

