Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 19 2022, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 07:59 ist

Chacha gotcha!

Nehru was a hero, says Singapore.

‘Big deal!’ Our government is sore.

‘He may enjoy world fame

But he’s the one to blame

For India being so poor and kamzor.’

*kamzor: weak

The government on Thursday summoned Singapore's envoy to New Delhi to the Ministry of External Affairs and lodged a protest after the city state's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong lauded Jawaharlal Nehru, and said that half of the parliamentarians in “Nehru's India” had criminal charges pending against them.

