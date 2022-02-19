Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Chacha gotcha!

Nehru was a hero, says Singapore.

‘Big deal!’ Our government is sore.

‘He may enjoy world fame

But he’s the one to blame

For India being so poor and kamzor.’

*kamzor: weak

The government on Thursday summoned Singapore's envoy to New Delhi to the Ministry of External Affairs and lodged a protest after the city state's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong lauded Jawaharlal Nehru, and said that half of the parliamentarians in “Nehru's India” had criminal charges pending against them.

