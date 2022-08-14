What ‘independence’ means to India today

We live in an age of unrest and intolerance; an India where democracy and secularism are at risk – and where the concept of freedom is more relevant now than ever. With Independence Day right around the corner, DH asked a few Indians why independence is necessary and what it really means to them.

A Facebook user, B Deepak Kumar, relates independence to the feeling of being dignified and empowered. He further adds that independence is when no one lectures another citizen on their duties towards the country.

For founder of Empact Foundation, Tanuja Juree Tridib, independence means being rid of social evils such as violence against women, corruption, poverty, and so on. “Not only this, independence for me is also getting independent from our own toxic subconscious traits and to constantly push ourselves to grow into better individuals.”

“Just like, 75 years ago, our forefathers fought for our independence from the British Raj and the unfairness that it brought along with it, similarly we should keep fighting, in our own ways, for all the social evils that we see around us. We need to cherish the motives of the freedom fighters, remember their values and implement them in a customised way according to the changing times,” the Bengaluru-based 26-year-old adds.

An Instagram user, Mohammed Tahir Abdullah, points out that India still has a long way to go when it comes to poverty, illiteracy and hunger. "We would achieve independence in the true sense only when we are able to banish poverty, illiteracy, hunger and backwardness from our country. This would be possible only when we learn from our failures and build on our successes.

For 24-year-old Priyansha Mishra from Goa, independence means being able to do the things she loves, without any constraints of when, where, how. The founder-CEO of On Her Way, a travel platform that empowers women travellers, shares: “I want to be able to go for long walks in the middle of the night, travel on my own freely, wear what I want and live every moment of life without any fear of how the people around me will react to it.”

While for Alphonza Rajan, another Instagram user, independence means not having to depend on anybody for anything, T Yogamani believes it is the freedom do what one wants without hurting anyone and walking in the path of truth.