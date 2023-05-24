What is Sengol? Facts about historic sceptre in new Parliament

A gold-studded 'Sengol', which Jawaharlal Nehru received as a symbol of transfer of power, never made into official records as it was not a formal ceremony held just 15 minutes before the country's first Prime Minister made the historic 'Tryst With Destiny' speech.

The now historic spectre, which has been kept in Allahabad museum, became part of the independence folklore after a query by Viceroy Lord Mountbatten to Jawaharlal Nehru on what would symbolise the transfer of power.

Nehru did not have a readymade answer and told the Viceroy that he would get back and consulted C Rajagopalachari, who in turn looked into records and consulted others. His research led him to the Chola dynasty where the transfer of power from one King to the other was sanctified and blessed by high priests.

He approached Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, a non-brahmin monastery, in Tanjore district of Tamil Nadu, who are followers of Lord Shiva, and appealed to the head priest to do the rituals in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters. He cited media reports of August 1947 to buttress his argument.

The 'Sengol', with Nandi on top, was chosen to be transferred hands and the Mutt head immediately commissioned the making of the five-feet gold-studded sceptre. The Vummidi Bangaru Chetty jewellers in Chennai crafted the Sengol and family members Vummidi Ethirajulu (96) and Vummidi Sudhakar (88) recall the event. The family has kept a photo of the event in their house.

After the sceptre was made, Mutt head priest deputed his deputy, a nadaswaram player and a singer carrying the Sengol who flew to Delhi on a special flight.

In Delhi, the deputy head priest first went to Mountbatten and gave the Sengol and took it back and purified it with holy water. Then he took it in a procession to Nehru's Teen Murti House residence at around 11:45 pm on 14 August 1947. However, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has no records on this event despite media reports.

At Nehru's residence, 13 verses from the Tamil text Teveram were sung. Nadaswaram player Rajarathinam played the instrument while Nehru was given the holy ash and a sandal 'mala'.