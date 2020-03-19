When will coronavirus end in India and across globe? Astrologers' prediction

As the entire world is facing severe threat from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, India too has come under the grip of the disease.

The fatal virus has already claimed thousands of lives across the globe, including three in India as of March 19, 2020. Scientists all over the world have been brainstorming to come up with an effective vaccine for coronavirus.

While the number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has been increasing on a daily basis, one renowned astrologer has predicted that the menace will soon end in India.

Astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar in an Instagram post has predicted that coronavirus will end in India between September and November. Reiterating the idea that the virus cannot survive hot weather, the astrologer said that it will fade away as summer starts in India.

However, World Health Organisation had earlier stated that there is no truth to this concept.

Kumar further wrote about the causes of the coronavirus outbreak, and said that primary reason for it is "collective karmic cycle". He also advised people to "go back to holistic lifestyle".

Read the complete post below:

"Dear readers . The world is undergoing a crisis and India is also severely affected . However for us the crisis will be over soon & I will explain why .

Jupiter the ruling planet for India in 2020 is entering Capricorn from 30th June and staying there till 20th November .

This is a period which will see a break through and some level of control but till then Corona would have taken a turn for worse worldwide .

A complete control over the pandemic will only be achieved between September & November .

There are several reasons for the outbreak but most important of all is the collective karmic cycle that has finally caught up with the humanity . A return to “Satvik “ lifestyle is advised & over consumption to be avoided or else Mother Nature knows how to settle the scores . In case possible turn vegetarian or cut down the consumption of meats & fish .

Whichever religion you follow spend more time praying for relief and peace and be kinder than before . It may sound silly to many but this is the only way out . Go back to the roots and holistic lifestyle .

Also I would advise our readers to avoid travelling to cold countries for a while as the disease persists in cold weather and because we are a warm country our situation will improve as soon as summer is here."

Not just him, multiple other astrologers have predicted that the effects of coronavirus will cease to exist soon.

“But fortunately, on March 30, Guru is leaving Ketu’s alliance and entering Capricorn. That means after March 30, we will all be free from the effects of the coronavirus. This will start from 2.58 pm on March 24 itself,” said Ashish Mehta in a video.

Another UAE-based astrologer, Acharya Sandeep Bhargava, also predicted that the pandemic will end this year globally by May 11. Upendra Shastri, another Dubai-based astrologer also claimed that things will have a positive turn from May onwards.