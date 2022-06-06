'Where fanatics are eulogised': India slams Pakistan's reaction over Prophet row

'Where fanatics are eulogised...': India slams Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the controversial remarks by the BJP functionaries on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 14:30 ist

India on Monday slammed Pakistan for criticising it following certain controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by two BJP functionaries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the "absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone."

"The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan," he said.

Also Read | Sharif accuses Modi govt of persecuting Muslims, condemns BJP leaders' comments about Prophet

"The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogised and monuments built in their honour," Bagchi said.

"We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India," he said.

The BJP has already suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries. 

