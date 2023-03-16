Which states have H3N2 virus cases and what steps are they taking to curb its spread?

India is witnessing a surge in seasonal influenza cases and data suggests that the H3N2 subvariant of the Influenza A virus is the dominant sub-type.

While a spike in flu cases around this time of the year is common, state governments across the country are taking precautionary measures to stymie the spread of viral infections.

Here, we take a look at the states that have reported H3N2 cases thus far, and the measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus.

Which states/UTs have reported H3N2 cases so far?

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India recorded 451 H3N2 cases during the first nine weeks of this year, from January 2 to March 5.

These cases, Mint reported, are spread across eight states and Union Territories (UTs), namely Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

What are they doing to curb the spike in cases?

In view of the spike in cases across India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan recently stressed the importance of increasing community awareness and the timely reporting of symptoms. He has further urged people to minimise contact with those exhibiting signs of respiratory illness.

In addition, individual states and UTs have resorted to taking their own measures to bring the situation under control.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra, which alone has reported 352 H3N2 cases and two deaths, has put its hospitals "on alert", according to state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

He has also urged people to use masks in crowded places and observe social distancing rules while the state government comes up with official guidelines.

Delhi:

In the national capital, where hospital visits have spiked alongside the surge in influenza cases, the state-run LNJP Hospital has set up a 20-bedded isolation ward for patients.

"We have all the facilities including oxygen support. We have installed ventilators. We have deployed a team of 15 doctors who are doing round-the-clock duty," Dr Suresh Kumar, the Medical Director of LNJP Hospital told news agency ANI.

Karnataka:

Karnataka, which recently reported its first H3N2 death, is monitoring variants by screening respiratory illness cases weekly as per the Centre's guidelines.

Earlier, state Health Minister K Sudhakar had advised people not to panic and had assured them that the government would release guidelines soon.

Tamil Nadu:

Ma Subramanian, the state health minister has ordered the setting up of 1,000 fever camps across the state, with 200 of those camps in the capital, Chennai.

"PTPCR tests are done and the number of tests has been increased. There were only 2 cases last month but now it's 20 to 25 cases in Tamil Nadu and we are preparing to curtail it," the Health Minister was quoted as saying by Mint.

Assam:

With Assam recently reporting its first H3N2 case, the state Health Department has stepped up surveillance and is monitoring the situation in the state through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis, Assamese news channel Pratidin Time reported.

Gujarat:

Gujarat recently reported its first H3N2 death and the government is also actively monitoring the situation through the IDSP.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has also assured that the necessary medicines and equipment to treat cases have been issued to health centres and hospitals, while health workers have been asked to carry out surveys.

Free influenza testing has also been made available at 13 government and 60 private laboratories.

Odisha:

According to a report by Mint, the Odisha Health Secretary has instructed all district administrations to increase surveillance for influenza-like diseases (ILI) and severe accurte respiratory infections (SARI).

30 District Public Health Laboratories (DPHLs) are also closely monitoring such cases by carrying out regular tests.

Puducherry:

In view of the spike in cases, Puducherry has ordered the closure of schools from March 16 to 26.