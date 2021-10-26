WHO decision on EUL for Covaxin expected today

The World Health Organization's technical advisory group is scheduled to meet today to decide on Emergence Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine following multiple delays.

Earlier this month, the WHO said that Bharat Biotech “has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at the WHO's request on September 27. The WHO experts are currently reviewing this information and if it addresses all questions raised, the WHO assessment will be finalised next week."

However, a WHO official said that the decision on EUL sometimes takes longer than expected.

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. The WHO said it began rolling data of the vaccine on July 6.

Rolling data allows the WHO to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process.

According to the WHO, submissions for pre-qualification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential.

If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, the WHO will publish the results widely.

Duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer and on the data meeting the WHO's criteria, according to the agency.

If Covaxin is granted EUL by WHO, it will enable millions of individuals across the world to travel to countries without any restrictions. The US for example, allows individuals who have been vaccinated with WHO-approved shots to enter the nation without any curbs.

