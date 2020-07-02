‘Whose bullet killed my father?’ asks daughter of civilian killed in crossfire in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore militant attack

The daughter of a civilian, who was killed during a militant attack on a CRPF party in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Wednesday, asked the Kashmir police to come out with substantial evidence on who killed her father.

“We respect the IGP, Kashmir. He has stated that family members of the slain (Bashir Ahmed Khan) were not there. The fact is we were not there, but the IGP too was not at the site of the incident,” said Iram Bashir Khan, slain man’s daughter.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday refuted the statements by the family of the civilian killed in Sopore that he was shot dead by paramilitary CRPF.

However, Iram demanded that if the police claimed her father was killed in the crossfire “Why was there not a single scratch on his vehicle?”

“The vehicle would have been damaged as well if my father was caught in a crossfire. Instead, the vehicle was parked by the road and my father’s body was lying beside the vehicle, which indicates he was brought out of his vehicle,” she said.

“I can’t claim whose bullet killed my father. But I want to ask one question: When bullets are being fired, will a person run away in his vehicle or will he come out and face the bullets?” she asked.