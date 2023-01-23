Why is India's flag unfurled on Republic Day and not hoisted?

On January 26, India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day, the day it achieved purna-swaraj (complete freedom) and was identified as the Republic of India. Two years after attaining Independence, India's Constitution came into force on this day.

The day is celebrated with grandeur with synchronised parades by the armed forces, with colorful tableaus representing different states and the display of missiles. The Army, Navy and the Air Force display exceptional performances on the day.

Apart from the style of celebrations, there is a major difference in ceremonies associated with the day.

On Republic Day, the flag is unfurled rather than hoisted. These words which are usually used interchangeably have different meanings and symbolisms.

What's the difference?

On Independence Day, celebrated on August 15, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag on Red Fort as a symbol of India attaining freedom from the colonial powers and reestablishing its identity. The flag is tied to the lower part of the flagpole and is raised by the Prime Minister.

Republic Day, on the other hand, marks the commemoration of the constitution and the President therefore unfurls the flag at the Kartavya Path. At the time of the first Republic Day, India had already established itself as a free country. Hence, every year, the flag that is tied as a bundle atop the flagpole is unfurled by the President.

History

During the first Independence Day, India didn’t have a President. Lord Mountbatten was still the Governor General of India, a position that was similar to that of the President which was later abolished. Thus, the Prime Minister hoisted the flag on Independence Day and after two years the President was bestowed the duty of unfurling the flag on Republic Day.