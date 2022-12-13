Why is Nora Fatehi suing Jacqueline Fernandez for defamation?

The sensational Rs 200-cr money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's is back in the headlines as actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes, who have been questioned by investigative agencies regarding the case, are now locked in a legal battle.

Fatehi filed a criminal complaint against Fernandez in Delhi court on November 12, accusing the latter of intentionally damaging her reputation to thwart her progress in the film industry. The defamation suit is also against fifteen other media organisations that may be interrogated in the case. Fatehi’s case is scheduled for hearing on December 19.

“The complainant has a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing," the complaint said. It added that a defamatory statement was being pushed by various media houses with intent to defame her, Fatehi's counsel said.

The complaint raises the fact that both actors have had a similar kind of struggle as they both are foreign nationals trying to succeed in the Indian film industry.

“It is pertinent to mention herein that both the complainant (Nora Fatehi) and the accused (Jacqueline Fernandez) are actresses of foreign origin and both have had their share of struggles in rising to fame in the Indian film industry, hence, it is evident that the act of the accused in dragging the name of the complainant wherein she has no business mentioning the complainant is mala fide in nature,” it read.

Conman Sukesh Case and involvement of Fatehi and Fernandez

Sukesh is under trial for extorting Rs 200 crore from different people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife. During the investigation, it was revealed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Sukesh bought expensive gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from extorted money for Jacqueline Fernandez.

Fernandez got bail last month since the probing agency could not prove that she was aware of the fact that the money Sukesh used to buy gifts was proceeds of a crime. Nora Fatehi was also interrogated by ED for allegedly receiving gifts from Sukesh.