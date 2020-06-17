Why is PM silent? Opposition parties demand truth of Galwan Valley attack

Opposition parties on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what happened,” the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

“How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land,” Rahul said.

“In a Parliamentary democracy, it is expected of the government to brief the leadership of the political parties of the ground situation, considering the grave implications,” senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma had said.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said had the Prime Minister focused on national security instead of political rallies and toppling governments led by opposition parties, Chinda would not have dared to take such a step.

“At least come out or Twitter and break your silence, when will the Prime Minister speak up,” Surjewala said.

BJP’s former ally Shiv Sena said the entire nation would back the government in this time of crisis, but the Prime Minister should come out with the truth of the Galwan Valley incident.

“How many Chinese troops were killed? Has China encroached on our land? Mr Prime Minister, the entire nation is with you in these challenging times, but what is the truth,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

“Speak up. Speak up something. The nation wants to know the truth,” Raut said and added that he was confident that the nation would avenge the Chinese actions under the leadership of the “warrior” Prime Minister.

“Incredible how BJP won 2019 by tomtomming ‘surgical strikes’ of which we never saw any actual proof & now that 20 real faces of our dead soldiers stare at us, the PM is silent,” Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra said.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra China had threatened India’s sovereignty and wondered whether the government was going to remain mum.

“India deserves the truth. It deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken. Show up Narendra Modi ji, it’s time to stand up to China,” Priyanka said.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau also asked the government to come out with an authoritative statement on what actually happened.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said in national interest, the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue with the Chinese.