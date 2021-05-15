Why is the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine important?

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has tweeted about ‘Why is the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine so important?’ after the gap between the doses of Covishield vaccine was extended to 12-16 weeks recently.

The tweet says the first dose only prepares the immune system of the body to fight against the Covid-19 virus. It is only the second dose that triggers the immune system to produce a large number of antibodies and “gives cell-mediated immunity”, according to the tweet.

The second dose helps boost the memory cells of the body to remember the infection for a longer period. Hence, in case of reinfection, antibodies can be produced faster.

The first dose creates an antibody response in the body and the second dose works at strengthening it. It is only after taking both the jabs that an individual is considered fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

The government decided to extend the gaps between the two doses of Covishield after researchers found out that 81.3 per cent efficacy rate is seen in 12-16 week interval when compared to 50-60 per cent efficacy in the 6-week interval.