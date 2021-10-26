Why no action against Goa CM when Governor gave info: Congress to PM

Congress on Tuesday demanded the sacking of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant following corruption allegations raised by former Governor Satyapal Malik, who also claimed that he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and party Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao also said the government should constitute a time-bound investigation under the supervision of a sitting Judge of Supreme Court to find out the "corrupt practices" of the Goa government under the BJP.

Malik, presently Meghalaya Governor, has claimed that he was shunted out as Goa Governor after he informed the Prime Minister about alleged corruption in the state government allowing only one company to sell essential items door-to-door during the Covid-19 lockdown while barring others. He also claimed that mining trucks were allowed during the lockdown and it became a "super spreader" in the state.

At a press conference, Surjewala said corruption was writ large and the action of the BJP leaders led to burying of the concept of accountability to people several hundred feet below. He said the Prime Minister was aware of the charges but chose to "shoot the messenger" instead of taking action against corruption.

Rao said, "if the Prime Minister is not taking action, the 'chowkidar' is a 'chor' (the security is thief). That is the inference. Why did he not take action? The Prime Minister is protecting the corrupt. Sawant has no moral right to continue," he said.

The foundation of the BJP-led government in Goa is bribery and corruption and it was formed through backdoors in 2017 after the party failed to get a majority, he said.

"The Governor has access to information and he looked into it and found out that our complaint has merit. After ascertaining the facts, he informed the Prime Minister. The Governor had done his job," he said, adding Modi should sack Sawant and order an investigation.

Surjewala said the ED, CBI and other agencies should be directed to file a case against Sawant and all others involved in corruption. "The Prime Minister should come out and answer why no action was initiated against Sawant when the Governor had informed him about the rampant corruption by the Goa Government?" he said.



"When Malik-ji had informed the Prime Minister about the corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, he was transferred to Goa. When he informed about the corruption in Goa, he was transferred to Meghalaya. Is the proper and correct meaning of double engine government is double engine of corruption?" Surjewala said.

