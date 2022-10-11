Why no action on '40% commission'? Cong slams K'taka BJP government

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday slammed the BJP government in Karnataka for not taking action on corruption charges against its own leadership, accusing CM Basavaraj Bommai for having 'zero vision' for the state.

"Why have u not taken action on 40% Commission complaint of “Contractor’s association”?" Surjewala wrote on Twitter along with a series of tweets on corruption issues across the state,

First, People of Knt. want answers👇 2. Isn't BJP Govt now known Nationwide as #40PercentSarkara? 3. Isn't #PayCM the buzzword on everyone mouth? Why? 4. Why have u not taken action on 40% Commission complaint of "Contractor's association"?

People of Knt. want answers👇 8. Why are ur own MLA saying that BJP Govt in Knt is most Corrupt? 9. Why are ur own MLA saying even CM post is on sale for ₹2,500 Crores? 10. Haven't ur own Ministers saying that there is no Govt in Karnataka and u are just passing time?