Why no action on 40% commission? Cong slams K'taka BJP

Why no action on '40% commission'? Cong slams K'taka BJP government

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 12:45 ist
Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday slammed the BJP government in Karnataka for not taking action on corruption charges against its own leadership, accusing CM Basavaraj Bommai for having 'zero vision' for the state.

"Why have u not taken action on 40% Commission complaint of “Contractor’s association”?" Surjewala wrote on Twitter along with a series of tweets on corruption issues across the state,

Karnataka
Congress
BJP
Randeep Singh Surjewala

