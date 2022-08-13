Why was August 15 chosen as India's Independence Day?

Why was August 15 chosen as India's Independence Day?

The Indian Independence Bill was passed in the British Parliament’s House of Commons on July 4, 1947

Akash Khandke
Akash Khandke, DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 18:24 ist
The Indian flag. Credit: PTI Photo

India will be celebrating its 76th Independence day on Monday, August 15, 2022. Crores of Indians are enjoying independence because numerous freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to free India from British rule. Seventy five years ago, August 15, 1947 marked our first Independence day. But who decided this date? Why August 15, why not some other date? Let us find answers to these questions.

After several years of struggle, the British Parliament finally decided to free India. To do this, the Parliament gave the mandate to Louis Mountbatten, the last British governor-general of India, to transfer powers to India by June 30, 1948.

Also Read | Things from Partition-era that tell haunting stories

However, Mountbatten decided to advance the date and chose August 15, 1947 to transfer power to the Indian government. He justified this move by giving two reasons. Firstly, he said that he did not want bloodshed or riots, and secondly Mountbatten chose August 15 as this date marked the second anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

In his own words, as quoted in the book Freedom at Midnight, Mountbatten claimed, "The date I chose came out of the blue. I chose it in reply to a question. I was determined to show I was the master of the whole event. When they asked if we had set a date, I knew it had to be soon. I hadn't worked it out exactly then — I thought it had to be about August or September, and I then went out to August 15. Why? Because it was the second anniversary of Japan's surrender."

After Mountbatten’s decision, the Indian Independence Bill was passed in the British Parliament’s House of Commons on July 4, 1947. Apart from India’s independence, the bill called for dividing the then country into India and Pakistan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
World War II
India@75

What's Brewing

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

 