Why was motion to terminate suspension of Rajya Sabha members disallowed? asks Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday asked why a motion to terminate the suspension of members was "disallowed" in the Rajya Sabha, and said the government should defeat such a motion after voting and proclaim its "scant respect for fairness and justice".

The proceedings of the Upper House have been repeatedly obstructed following the suspension of the 12 Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has described the suspension as "undemocratic" and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure of the Upper House.

"The proviso to Rule 256(2) of the Rules of Procedure of the Rajya Sabha is very clear. A motion can be moved 'at any time' to terminate the suspension of a member or members. Such a motion was moved today. Why was it disallowed?" Chidambaram said on Twitter.

"Why is the government fighting shy of voting on the motion? Let the government defeat the motion and proclaim its scant respect for fairness and justice," the former Union minister said.

