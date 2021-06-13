'Widespread support at G7 for TRIPS waiver at WTO'

There is widespread support among G7 members on a proposal led by India and South Africa to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO), a foreign ministry official told reporters on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a videolinked address to a G7 summit in Britain on Saturday, sought support for a Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver at the WTO.