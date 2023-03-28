Will abide: Rahul writes to LS Secretariat on vacating government bungalow

A day after he was given one-month time to vacate his official bungalow following his disqualification as an MP, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he will abide by the directions, refusing to seek an extension to stay there.

Rahul wrote to Lok Sabha Secretariat Deputy Secretary Mohit Rajan that he has received the letter regarding the cancellation of his accommodation at 12, Tughlak Lane.

Also Read: 'Political psychosis of Rahul Gandhi is at full display': Smriti Irani lashes out at ousted Congress MP

“As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter,” he said in a brief letter.

.@RahulGandhi responds to Lok Sabha Secretariat. Says "without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course abide by the details of the letter". LS Secretariat has on Monday asked Rahul to vacate his official bungalow by Apr 22 @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/symnIKOHj5 — Shemin (@shemin_joy) March 28, 2023

Rajan wrote to Rahul, who was convicted in a defamation case leading to his disqualification that was notified on Friday, saying that he is allowed to retain the bungalow along with its units for a "maximum period of one month i.e, up to April 22" on similar terms and conditions as applicable to an MP before his disqualification.

"The allotment of the aforesaid accommodation shall deem to have been cancelled with effect from April 23," Ranjan said in his letter on Monday.

As Rahul responded to the letter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said there will be attempts to weaken Rahul.

"If he has to vacate his bungalow, he will go live with his mother or he can come to my house, which I will vacate for him," said the Congress chief.

Condemning the government, he said it was attempting to scare, threaten and humiliate Rahul but it would not work.

Congress Lok Sabha Whip shared a copy of Rahul’s letter on Twitter and said, “This is my leader RahulGandhi. Narender baba can disqualify (him) by false case…Narendra baba can evict him from his house but he will abide by the rules.”