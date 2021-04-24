Will coronavirus end in 2021? Astrologers' prediction

It has been over a year since the Covid-19 took the world by a storm, and despite the availability of vaccines, the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down.

While people across the globe have been struggling to cope up with the situation, astrologers have made some predictions regarding the end of the pandemic.

According to popular Russian astrologer Tatiana Borsch, who predicted the current second wave of the pandemic in her 2021 forecast, said that this year starting from January to March will be challenging.

"Other critical periods to watch this year are May to the first half of July and December to January 2022. We can witness a re-emergence of old problems and even an uprise of new ones," Borsch added.

Another famous astrologer, Mahama Hopadya Pandit has predicted that the pandemic will be over by the end of 2021.

On the other hand, astrologer Narasimha Rao, similar to Borsch has predicted, that this wave won't be the only wave of 2021. While he has predicted a 'diabolical increase' in the period of March 21-May 7 in India with many new cases, he has also added that there will be many deaths too.

He also predicted that the current period is not the peak.

"In my astrological assessment, the terrible peak is likely to occur during 2021 May 7-15. During May 15-June 24, there may be a gradual slowdown. By around June 24, things may be pretty much under control."

According to him, there is a chance of yet another wave in India and US during Dec 2021-Feb 2022.