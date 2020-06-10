Will implement Delhi Lt Guv's order on reservation of hospitals for Delhiites, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday toned down the confrontation over reversing his government's decision to reserve city hospitals for residents, saying they will implement the "Centre's decision and the Lieutenant Governor's order" to the "best of their abilities" in handling COVID-19 situation.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The state government also differed with the Centre's assessment that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in the capital with Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain once again saying the city has entered this phase but there was no point in discussing it as it was the Union government's prerogative to declare it.

Kejriwal said it would be a 'big challenge' with Delhi hospitals being opened to people from other states but will implement it and he himself would hit the ground in the next couple of days to visit stadiums, banquet halls and other facilities to find out the feasibility of making it makeshift hospitals.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“The Delhi Cabinet has taken a decision on reserving hospitals for residents but the Centre has reversed it and the Lieutenant Governor issued an order. I have seen on TV that some were arguing that the Centre has reversed the order of an elected government which won more than 60 seats. Some said the Centre cannot do this. This is not the time for bickering. What has been done is done. the decision of the Centre, the LG's order has to be followed and implemented in letter and spirit,” he said.

He also appealed to his party and Opposition to work together failing which 'COVID-19 would win'.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 10

He said Delhi is expected to have 5.25 lakh cases by July 31 by when there is a need for 80,000 beds and this challenge would be big. "We need a people’s movement. Not only do we have to follow norms like social distancing, wearing masks and regular hand washing but we also have to encourage others around us to do so too,” he said.

“I want to tell people in my government, the party not to contest this decision. This is not the time for disagreements. we will try our best to do this," he said adding that there could be shortcomings in his government's approach but "not in intentions".

He appealed to neighbouring states to ensure that their residents avoided coming to Delhi by providing better health facilities there.

Listen to DH's daily podcast here

Jain claimed neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh do not test. "Haryana says that we have 1,000 active cases here, Uttar Pradesh is such a big state that there are 2,000-3,000 active cases. Now, people from those places will come to Delhi. There would be positive cases," he said.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's decision to reverse the Delhi government order on reserving hospital beds had led to a war of words with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying that the former had no idea about the possible increase in number of patients or availability of hospital beds if people from outside are allowed to be treated here.

The LG office responded saying Baijal told Sisodia during a high-level meeting that the order was against the Constitutional scheme of things and the Supreme Court itself had said in several judgements that 'Right to Health' is an important aspect of Right to Life. The LG also cited a Delhi High Court judgement that nullified a 2018 order of the Delhi government that reserved certain hospital facilities only to residents.