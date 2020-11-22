Will inter-religion marriages of BJP leaders be called 'love jihad'? asks Bhupesh Bhagel

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led states planning on imposing a law on love jihad, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asked whether inter-religion marriages of family members of BJP leaders will fall under the definition of ''love jihad'', new agency ANI reported.

BJP leaders have been vocal about bringing a law against religious conversion in the name of “love jihad”, a term coined by right-wing outfits opposing inter-faith marriages. Till now Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh are mulling introducing the law.

"Family members of several BJP leaders have also performed inter-religion marriages. I ask BJP leaders if these marriages come under the definition of ''love jihad''?" asked Bhagel.

Recently Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also slammed BJP’s decision by saying that “love jihad” is a term “manufactured” by the BJP to disturb communal harmony, provoking a sharp reaction from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.